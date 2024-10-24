Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted India’s timely financial assistance to neighbouring countries, emphasising its no-strings-attached support, during a discussion on “Bretton Woods Institutions at 80: Priorities for the Next Decade” in Washington DC. She contrasted India’s approach with that of global institutions, underscoring its commitment to helping the Global South and making no noise about it.

During the discussion on Bretton Woods at 80: Priorities for the Next Decade, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “...Much before the IMFs (International Monetary Fund) of the world reached some countries in our neighbourhood...we’ve come out in time to help countries in distress with no conditions attached. In the typical oriental fashion, I will not name the country, I will not name the money which have been given, because they are very important to my cultural values and also to my neighbourhood. Much before nimble-footed institutions of the Bretton Woods have come there, because we are closer to them, this money has been used. We extend a line of credit, which is a highly discounted line of credit, to build the institutions, bridges, ports, railway stations and secretaries, and many of them are in no position to pay back. We will still continue to do it because we think the Global South will be with us. We want to help them out. We want all of them to get an opportunity...”

Video: ANI

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit