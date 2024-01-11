This February India may have a vote on account and not a full budget. What does that mean? Breaking down the intricacies of Article 266 in the Indian Constitution, the video explains how all government funds flow through the Consolidated Fund of India, leading to the necessity of an annual financial statement to Parliament. Insightful details on appropriations bills, demand for grants, and the unique challenges during election years provide a comprehensive understanding.
