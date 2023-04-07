On March 31, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal unveiled the New Foreign Trade Policy. Until now, we were in an incentive-based system, where exporters were given incentives. Now we are shifting to a remission-based approach, where exports will be given some leeway while paying taxes. Primarily, the policy hopes to achieve the targeted export of $2 trillion by 2030. Amiti Sen explains.
Credit:
Reporter- Amiti Sen.
Video- Kamal Narang
Producers: V Nivedita, Nabodita Ganguly & Jayapriyanka J
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.