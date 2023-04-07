On March 31, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal unveiled the New Foreign Trade Policy. Until now, we were in an incentive-based system, where exporters were given incentives. Now we are shifting to a remission-based approach, where exports will be given some leeway while paying taxes. Primarily, the policy hopes to achieve the targeted export of $2 trillion by 2030. Amiti Sen explains.

