Patanjali Ayurved has encountered a legal trouble as the Supreme Court imposed restrictions on its advertisements. During the peak of the second wave of COVID-19, Ramdev’s controversial remarks criticising COVID-19 vaccinations and labelling allopathy as “stupid science” sparked outrage. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) filed a complaint against both Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved, accusing them of defaming evidence-based medicine.

Additionally, the IMA petitioned against the company’s advertisements, alleging that they made false claims regarding the cure of serious diseases. Ramdev’s comments on the COVID-19 vaccination campaign and modern medicine also drew criticism from the medical community. Despite Patanjali’s pledge in 2023 to refrain from making false claims in court. The Supreme Court’s decision to intervene stemmed from these repeated violations. Watch this video to know more details about the case.

(Host & Reporter: Anjana PV, Production: Amitha Rajkumar, Camera: Bijoy Ghosh, Edits: Rowan Barnett)