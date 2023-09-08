The Centre wants to increasing the share of Ethanol Blended Petrol for two reasons – to go green and to achieve energy security. But, there are some major issues that need to be addressed. Join Richa Mishra to find out in the latest episode of EnergOnomics.
Credits
Reporter: Richa Mishra
Camera: G Ramakrishna
Producer: V Nivedita
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.