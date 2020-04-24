1.15 lakh acres added under Kaleswaram irrigation scheme

The mega Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) saw another important link commissioned at Siddipet in Telangana.

The multipurpose mega-irrigation project uses Godavari river water to irrigate about one crore acres under new ayacut while also stabilising the cropped area earlier supplied through existing irrigation projects.

A pet project of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Kaleswaram project is under development to transform Telangana into Haritha Rashtram or a green state.

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao and State IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao switched on one of the four pumps at the project site releasing water into the 3 tmcft-Ranganayak Sagar Reservoir near Siddipet about 100-km from Hyderabad.

The water stored in the reservoir, pumped up from lower river pathway, is planned to irrigate about 1.15 lakh acre across two districts of Siddipet and Rajana Sircilla.

Both the State irrigation department and TS Transco have made arrangements to ensure that heavy duty pumps of 135 MW each function in tandem. As per their rated capacity, each pump of 135 MW can pump up about 0.25 tmcft of water and if all the four pumps function simultaneously, the Ranganayak Sagar reservoir is likely to be filled up within three days.

After inauguration, responding to Minister Harish Rao’s request to ensure that various agri processing, some select industries and companies from the IT Sector set up their base in Siddipet, the Industries Minister expressed confidence that Siddipet, which is just about two hours drive from Hyderabad, could become an attractive destination.