Kaleswaram: KCR invites CMs of AP, Maharashtra for inauguration

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao came here on Monday to invite Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to the inauguration of the Kaleswaram lift irrigation project on June 21.

He also invited Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnivis for inauguration of the irrigation project on the Godavari river.

The Telangana Chief Minister arrived here in the afternoon with a team, offered prayers at the Kanakadurga temple and went to the residence of Jaganmohan Reddy.

However, Jaganmohan Reddy finds himself in a fix over the invitation, as in the past he had criticised the Kaleswaram project.

In turn, the Telangana Chief Minister had also commented on projects in Krishna basin as well as Godavari basin in Andhra Pradesh which kicked up controversies. KCR had often remarked that the water-starved Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh does not have riparian rights over the Krishna waters and therefore certain projects taking water to Rayalaseema should be shelved.

In view of the Telangana Chief Minister’s position on Rayalaseema projects, it would be embarrassing for the AP Chief Minister to attend the Kaleswaram project inauguration.

However, of late, politically the Chief Ministers of both the States have come close and he may not be able to skip the event either.