Kaleswaram: KCR invites CMs of AP, Maharashtra for inauguration

A one-woman army that waged a battle for empathy
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao came here on Monday to invite Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to the inauguration of the Kaleswaram lift irrigation project on June 21.
He also invited Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnivis for inauguration of the irrigation project on the Godavari river.
The Telangana Chief Minister arrived here in the afternoon with a team, offered prayers at the Kanakadurga temple and went to the residence of Jaganmohan Reddy.
However, Jaganmohan Reddy finds himself in a fix over the invitation, as in the past he had criticised the Kaleswaram project.
In turn, the Telangana Chief Minister had also commented on projects in Krishna basin as well as Godavari basin in Andhra Pradesh which kicked up controversies. KCR had often remarked that the water-starved Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh does not have riparian rights over the Krishna waters and therefore certain projects taking water to Rayalaseema should be shelved.
In view of the Telangana Chief Minister’s position on Rayalaseema projects, it would be embarrassing for the AP Chief Minister to attend the Kaleswaram project inauguration.
However, of late, politically the Chief Ministers of both the States have come close and he may not be able to skip the event either.
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
A new app, Good Vibes, introduces the deaf-blind to a tactile language that could transform their lives
Project Apple Unnati helps Uttarakhand farmers grow the fruit as a creeper
Earnings growth for India Inc, which has been on first gear in recent times, is all set to receive a boost ...
The key benchmark indices gained sharply last week, breaking important hurdles
While margins can be under pressure, healthy demand and good pricing power are positives
If company-specific issues are resolved favourably, long-term prospects will be good
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
Please Email the Editor