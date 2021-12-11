14th mega Covid-19 vaccination camp commences across TN

The 14th mega Covid-19 vaccination camp across Tamil Nadu commenced at 8 am on Saturday.

According to State Health department data, As of 11 am, a total of over 1.71 lakh persons were vaccinated.

The 13th camp held on December 4 saw a total of 20,98,712 persons getting vaccinated. Of this, 7,50,147 were those who took the first dose and 13,48,565 the second dose.

Over 2 crore beneficiaries have been benefited from the mega camps, and over 7 crore doses have been administered in the State.

Overall, first dose coverage in the State has reached over 80 per cent, while around one crore eligible persons are yet to receive their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Just over 90 lakh persons are due for their second dose as the State is nearing 50 per cent in the second dose coverage.

On Friday, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan urged all the district collectors to intensify the vaccination drive of all eligible persons who are still unvaccinated.