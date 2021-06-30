18-year-old Jayant Hooda from Sonipat gets Diana Award

An 18-year-old boy from Sonipat, Jayant Hooda, on Wednesday was honoured with the international Diana Award. Established in the memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the award is the highest accolade given for social or humanitarian efforts. The award recipients were congratulated by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, for their achievements.

“We congratulate all our new Diana Award recipients from the UK and all over the globe, who are changemakers for their generation. We know by receiving this honour they will inspire more young people to get involved in their communities and begin their own journey as active citizens. For over twenty years, The Diana Award has valued and invested in young people, encouraging them to continue to make positive change in their communities and lives of others,” said Tessy Ojo, CEO, The Diana Award.

The names of the award recipients were put forward by those who know young people in a professional capacity and recognised their efforts as a positive contribution to society. Through a rigorous nomination process, the nominators had to demonstrate the nominee’s impact in five key areas: Vision, Social Impact, Inspiring Others, Youth Leadership, and Service Journey.

There are 12 Diana Award Judging Panels representing each UK region or nation and a further three panels representing countries outside of the UK. Each panel consists of three judges; one young person, an education or youth work professional, and a business or government representative. The panels have an important main purpose: to determine which nominations from each UK region/ nation/ country will receive The Diana Award.