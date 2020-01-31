180 CBIC officers participate in blood donation camp organised b

To commemorate Martyrs' Day, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) participated in a blood donation camp that was organised by the Mumbai Zone (GST Audit-II) on Thursday. The camp was supported by the Red Cross Society of India and saw the participation of 180 CBIC officers, subordinate personnel and individuals. The officers also engaged with various stakeholders to sensitize them about the various trade facilitation measures.

On the occasion Principal Chief Commissioner of GST, Sungita Sharma said that the officers must work towards the greater contribution of social goals along with their revenue targets. She said that such blood donation program also helps in collecting the rare type of blood groups, which can save the lives of the needy.