19.8 MW ‘waste to energy’ project gets commissioned in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad MSW Energy Solutions, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) of Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd, has commissioned an 19.8 MW capacity waste to energy (WtE) plant at Jawahar Nagar here in Phase-I and plans are on to expand the capacity.
This is the first WTE plant to be commissioned in Southern India which deploys thermal combustion to dispose the refuse derived fuel (RDF) and generates power.
The Phase-I WtE project comprises two RDF-fired boilers and the plant is equipped with a multi-stage Flue Gas Cleaning System. The facility uses air-cooled condenser that helps conserve water. The SPV has a power purchase agreement (PPA) with TS Transco.
The plant uses the Reciprocating Grate technology sourced from Belgium. Following synchronisation of the plant after the trial run on August 20, 2020, it has generated around 15 million units of electricity with one boiler.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has assessed the potential at 98 MW of WtE capacity in the metropolis over the next five years. The State Government was requested to grant of permission to expand the WtE capacity at Jawahar Nagar to 48 MW in Phase-II as originally proposed when it secured various clearances.
Apart from securing a nod from the State for expansion of the plant under Phase-II, it also is proposed to establish another 14.5 MW WtE plant at Dundigal.
