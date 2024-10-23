“Urban planning and development (will) play a role in shaping Chennai’s future to become a global city,” said Mr Anshul Mishra at CII’s Infra Summit 2024

Chennai, at 23,000, lags behind other cities in housing units. A significant challenge remains in addressing the city’s housing supply and city growth, said Mishra, Member Secretary, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).

Currently, Chennai annually produces 22,000 to 23,000 dwelling units. This is far below from cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru that generate 80,000 units, while Mumbai stands at 1.25 lakh units.

Solution to meet rising demand

However, the demand for housing in Chennai is steadily growing. To meet demands of its growing population, Chennai must tackle the issues of housing shortage and rising cost of living. The potential solutions include unlocking land potential, utilising the floor space index tool, and providing processed land at cheaper rates to encourage development and improve the availability of affordable housing, he said at the CII organised Infra Summit with the theme: “Making Chennai a World Class Destination”.

The 3rd Master Plan for Chenani is under way and will have a well-planned urban strategy in place. One of the proposals is the compact city model, which aims to increase urban density using the floor space index tool. This model promotes the efficient use of core city areas while addressing the need for expansion through the development of six new town plans, he said.

Growth centres in outskirts

The new growth centres will act as hubs in the city’s periphery, alleviating the pressure on the city’s core and helping to contain the spread of urban sprawl. This well-planned urban strategy is essential for guiding Chennai’s growth in the coming decades, he said.

Mishra said for the first time, the Master Plan will include a comprehensive economic growth strategy covering the entire metropolitan area. This plan focuses on addressing the special distribution of industries, housing, and amenities to ensure balanced growth and optimise the use of available land.

Key infrastructure projects such as the Kilambakkam bus terminus, shoreline development, and lake-front development are part of this vision to enhance urban spaces and increase the city’s livability,” he said.

“We expect the Master Plan to be ready by December 2025,” he told businessline.