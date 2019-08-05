4 steps that can help small units go global

While going global can be a Herculean task for an SME, it is not unachievable. Even without such disruptions as demonetisation and trade barriers, the journey has never been smooth. Yet, a number of SMEs have managed to go global.

SMEs need to internalise and improve efficiencies, share knowledge without inhibition and, finally, understand the nuances of marketing, according to Srihari Balakrishnan, Managing Director, KG Denim.

“Starting from demonetisation to economic slowdown to the many trade barriers, we have witnessed disruptions, from smooth to multiple cross-flows,” he said.

“There is more confusion and knee-jerk reaction to the happenings around us. Do not react to each and every news. Remain calm,” he said.

He listed four specific tasks that he undertook to take his organisation to the next level of growth. “Internalise; look inwards,” Balakrishnan said, before pointing out how the appointment of a ‘coach’ at the spinning and weaving divisions helped improve performance and curb waste. The resultant impact was ‘fantastic’.

“Use of LinkedIn to market our brand gave us professional insights. Then, we did a complete overhaul of our marketing network before joining with our peers to create infrastructure, share knowledge. Marketing is the key,” he said adding, “nothing can beat us if we do these four things”.