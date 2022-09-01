4th BusinessLine Changemaker Awards to be held on Sept 9

BusinessLine Changemaker Awards is back. The fourth edition of the event that celebrates people and organisations that have brought about positive change in the society and made our world a better place to live in will be held on September 9 at New Delhi. Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will be the Chief Guest for the evening and will give away the awards to the winners.

The awards will be given across six categories: Changemaker-Social Transformation; Changemaker-Digital Transformation; Changemaker-Financial Transformation, Young Changemaker, Iconic Changemaker and Changemaker of the Year.

600 nominations received

The 2022 edition of the awards kicked off with the call for nomination on March 31, 2022. Over 600 nominations were received and they were screened and evaluated by BusinessLine along with knowledge partners, Deloitte and Ashoka. The shortlisted nominations were then independently validated by Niiti Consulting, the validation partner. The validated nominees were then sent to an independent jury headed by S Ramadorai, former CEO & MD, TCS. Other jury members were R Gopalan, former Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs; Lakshmi Narayanan, Former Vice-Chairman, Cognizant; Pallavi S Shroff, Managing Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas; Kaku Nakhate, President and Country Head - India, Bank of America; Padmaja Chunduru, MD & CEO, NSDL and Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India & SAARC. The jury met on August 3 in New Delhi and picked the winners.

A mix of music, inspirational talk and discussions on some key topics involving change will form the part of the evening that will have who is who in Delhi’s policy and business world in attendance.

The past winners of the awards include National payments Corporation of India, GST Council, Dutee Chand, ISRO, Dr Rani Bang and Abhay Bang, Bezwada Wilson, Arunachalam Muruganandam, Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences and Government e-Marketplace among others. The 2021 edition of the awards could not be held due to the pandemic.

The 2022 awards function is presented by Life Insurance Corporation of India and powered by State Bank of India and Sastra University. Other partners are Manipal Hospitals (Healthcare partner); Karnataka Bank (Banking partner); Punjab & Sind Bank (Associate partner); PepsiCo (Sustainability partner); Zee Business (Telecast Partner) and Anand Prakash (Gift partner).