- March 22, 2024 07:56
Stock market live updates: Goldman Sachs Initiate coverage on the largest multi-brand footwear retailers in India – Metro Brands (METB) and Bata India.
Initiate Metro Brands (Buy; TP ₹1,450; 28% upside), and Bata (Neutral; TP ₹1,470; 7% upside).
- March 22, 2024 07:35
Share market live updates: Here’s what Emkay Global Research said about Accenture
In-line revenue growth and near-term demand softness lead to a cut in FY24 guidance
Accenture (ACN) reported revenue of $15.8bn, down 0.1% YoY (flat in LC) in Q2FY24. Revenue was at the mid-point of the company’s guidance of -2% to 2% (in LC). However, management has cut its FY24 revenue guidance to 1-3% in LC (from 2-5% earlier) due to tightening budgets of clients amid uncertain macro environment and constraints on smaller projects.
Management expects consulting to remain flat, while managed services are expected to grow in mid-single digit in FY24. Six of the 13 industries grew in mid-single digits or higher in Q2. Consulting revenue declined 3.1% YoY to $8bn (-3% in LC), while revenue from managed services/outsourcing grew 3.2% YoY to $7.8bn (+3% in LC).
ACN posted very strong double-digit growth in security, double-digit growth in Industry X, high single-digit growth in cloud, and low single-digit growth in song in Q2. Strategy & consulting and operations reported low-single-digit decline, while technology posted low-single-digit growth. New bookings stood at $21.6bn, the second highest ever (down 2.2% YoY; book-to-bill at 1.4x).
Consulting bookings stood at$10.5bn (down 1.4% YoY; book-to-bill at 1.3x) and managed services bookings stood at $9.8bn (down 2.9% YoY; book-to-bill at 1.4x). The company reported over $600 mn new bookings in Generative AI in Q2 (a total of USD1.1bn in H1FY24). Adjusted operating margin contracted by 10bps YoY to 13.7% in Q2. Quarterly annualized voluntary attrition stood at 13% in Q3 vs. 11% QoQ/12% YoY. Total headcount declined by 723 QoQ to 742,318 employees (-0.1% QoQ/0.6% YoY).
- March 22, 2024 07:31
Stock market live updates: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 22-March-2024
• BALRAMPUR
• BIOCON
• INDUSTOWER
• MANAPPURAM
• PEL
• SAIL
• TATACHEM
• ZEEL
- March 22, 2024 07:29
Share market live news: Stocks that will see action today
Information technology stocks may come under pressure as Accenture Plc lowered its guidance. Accenture Plc shares tumbled the most in four years after the company lowered its revenue outlook and warned it’s seen financial services customers pull back their spending on its software. The technology giant said it now expects revenue for its fiscal 2024 year to climb as much as 3 per cent, which is down from an earlier forecast that revenue would climb as much as 5 per cent, according to a statement. The move came as revenue tied to its financial services business declined 6 per cent to $2.8 billion.
Tata Consultancy Services has signed a multimillion-dollar strategic deal to carry out the end-to-end IT transformation of Denmark-based company Ramboll. The deal is spread over seven years.
Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd on Thursday has acquired 62.5 acres at Indirapuram Extension in Delhi-NCR to develop a township that has a revenue potential of ₹10,000 crore. The company said the acquisition cost is ₹468 crore and includes a revenue share with the landlord.
Minority shareholders of Jindal Poly Films have initiated a class action suit against the management and promoters of the company before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The petitioners, which collectively hold a 4.99 per cent shareholding in Jindal Poly Films, a manufacturer of speciality films, have alleged “oppression and mismanagement” against them and have sought damages from the company.
Bharat Dynamics has declared an interim dividend of ₹8.85 a share for the financial year 2023-24. The company has fixed April 2, 2024, as the record date for dividend. The payment of the interim dividend will be completed on and before April 18, 2024, the company said in a filing. Besides, the board has also approved stock split in the ratio of 2:1 (two shares for every one held) on ₹10 face valued stock.
Karnataka Bank has launched qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise funds and has approved the floor price for the issue at ₹231.43 per equity share based on the pricing formula as prescribed under the SEBI ICDR Regulations.
Mazagon Dock Ltd will lease a land parcel admeasuring 14.55 acres from the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) for its Mumbai yard. MDL’s board approved the offer from MbPA, paving the way for the acquisition of the land on a long-term lease basis.
Tata Chemicals has received an order from the Income Tax Department imposing a penalty of ₹103.63 crore under Section 270A of the Income Tax Act, 1961. The penalty pertains to the disallowance of interest under Section 36(1)(iii) of the Act, the company said in a notice to the stock exchanges.
The board of Tata Communications has approved a proposal to hive off its digital services business to its wholly owned subsidiary, Novamesh Ltd. The transaction, structured as a slump sale, is subject to various conditions precedents and regulatory approvals. The identified business undertaking, which contributed a turnover of ₹638.71 crore and has a net worth of ₹457.90 crore.
Wipro Ltd said that Wipro IT Services LLC, its step-down subsidiary, has entered into an agreement with General Motors and Magna International, to incorporate a new entity—SDVerse LLC. The said transaction has been completed on March 20.
Zuari has finalised the sale of a 65,905 sq. mtrs. land parcel in Goa for ₹31.5 cr to Ultra Dwell Real Estate LLP.
Agro Tech Foods said that Sachin Gopal resigned from the post of Managing Director.
Hindustan Zinc has delayed demerger plans amid the government objections.
PCBL to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of one or more instruments/ securities.
Muthoot Finance has acquired an additional 4.48% equity stake in Belstar Microfinance Limited, a subsidiary, for ₹300 crore
- March 22, 2024 07:09
Stock market live news: Researchbytes’ updates
Recent Interview HSBC InvestDir: Amit Sachdeva, Head India Equity Strategy
Tilt Would Be Towards Large Caps, Earnings Growth Could Be Better: HSBC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hoe39bX_n5I
NLC Nalco India : Prasanna Motupalli, CMD
NLC India & Rajasthan Govt Will Form A JV, Majority Stake Will Be Held By The Co: NLC India
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hj_IwAEYJ1U
Nazara Techno: Nitish Mittersain, Jt. MD
Looking At Acquiring Game Studios With Revenue Of ?100-250 Cr, Margin Of 15-20%: Nazara Tech
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EOkCDIN80ac
Nuvama Wealth M: Ashish Kehair, MD & CEO
Profitability Aided By Capital Markets; Will Be Cautious As We Tread Into Newer Mkts: Nuvama Wealth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKy-IbZfQ4I
Prince Pipes: Nihar Chheda, Assoc. VP-Corp Strategy
Expect Output Of 1 Lk Units/ Annum With Revenue Potential Of ?120 Cr Post Aquel Acqn: Prince Pipes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGSIdrAUKCI
RailTel Corp: Sanjay Kumar, CMD
40% Of Orderbook Is Expected To Convert To Revenue In FY25: RailTel Corporation of India
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AcVLlzUF02c
SJVN: Geeta Kapur, CMD
Will Add ?1,200 Cr To Revenue Once Nepal Project Is Commissioned: SJVN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PNUfg706fjc
Sharda Crop: RV Bubna, CMD
Expect Demand To Bounce Back In The Next 6 To 8 Months: Sharda Cropchem
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HaFNQUPpfEY
Atul Auto: Jitendra Adhia, VP-Finance
Expect To Cross Pre-COVID Levels In Terms Of Volume: Atul Auto
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUUX_3B1Hv8
Bajaj Auto: Rakesh Sharma, ED
What Is Next For Bajaj Automobiles After EVs And How Does It Affect Stocks?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V42TFHKm5mA
Events today
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
- March 22, 2024 06:56
Global market updates: Economic Calendar – 22.03.2024
12:30 UK Retail Sales m/m (Expected: -0.3% versus Previous: 3.4%)
14:30 EURO German ifo Business Climate (Expected: 85.9 versus Previous: 85.5)
18:30 US Fed Chair Powell Speaks
- March 22, 2024 06:52
Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: Info Edge (India)
The outlook for Info Edge (India) is bullish. The stock is getting good support around ₹5,000. The price action on the weekly chart over the last couple of weeks indicates the presence of strong buyers around the psychological level of ₹5,000.
Above this, there is a cluster of moving average supports in the ₹5,200-5,180 region. We expect the share price to remain above this support zone in the coming days.
- March 22, 2024 06:50
Share market live news: Day trading guide for March 22, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- March 22, 2024 06:46
Stock market live updates: Asian stocks open mixed as US markets hit fresh highs
Equities in Asia traded mixed Friday in a sign investors are rethinking the optimism that propelled the region’s shares higher in the prior session, as fresh signs of persistent inflation appeared in the US, per a Bloomberg report.
Shares in Australia were little changed while Japanese stocks nudged higher. Futures contracts for Hong Kong equities declined. The moves followed Thursday’s sharp rally for a gauge of the region’s shares, which touched the highest level in almost two years.
Contracts for US stocks rose in early Asian trading after the S&P 500 index rose 0.3% to a fresh high Thursday — its 20th of the year — led by gains in industrials and banks. Reddit Inc. shares soared 48% on their debut. Other tech stocks faltered, with Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc. falling against the backdrop of heightened regulatory pressure, the report added.
