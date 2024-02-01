Union Budget 2024-25 Live Updates| Find all Budget 2024 news, live updates and highlights here.
ALL UPDATES
- February 01, 2024 07:36
Budget 2024 Live Updates: Suman Chowdhur of Acuite Ratings forecasts emphasis on fiscal discipline over stimulus
Suman Chowdhury, chief economist and head - Research, Acuite Ratings & Research, said, “Given the priority that is likely to be given for fiscal consolidation in the upcoming Budget, we don’t expect any significant fiscal stimulus in it. However, the government may continue to earmark a significant quantum for capital expenditure with a growth of 15 per cent in its budgetary allocation; the latter will continue to be a primary driver of the domestic economy over the medium term”.
The government may also enhance the subsidy allocation for some segments like farmers, women, informal sector workers and unemployed youth to strengthen domestic private consumption, which is estimated to show a weak growth of 4.4 per cent in FY24, he said.
- February 01, 2024 07:31
Budget 2024 Live Updates: Countdown to polls: Nirmala Sitharaman to present interim Budget
On Thursday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the interim budget before the country heads for Lok Sabha polls later this year. This will be her sixth Budget as the Finance Minister and last in the second term of the Modi government.The interim budget will take care of the financial needs of the intervening period until a government is formed after the Lok Sabha polls. A full budget will be presented by the new government.
The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Wednesday with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
In her address, the President said 2023 was a historic year for the country and among other steps, the country kept up the momentum of being the fastest-growing major economy.
“The year 2023 was a historic year for India when it grew the fastest among major economies despite the global crisis. India grew about 7.5 per cent for two consecutive quarters,” she said.
The last session before Lok Sabha polls, expected to be held in April-May this year, will have a total of eight sittings spread over 10 days.
A day before the session was set to start, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, at an all-party meeting, said the budget session would mainly be devoted to the financial business relating to the interim union budget for 2024-25 and discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.
However, essential legislative and other business may also be taken up during this session. The all-party meeting was attended by 45 leaders from 30 political parties.
In addition, he also informed that Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2023-24 in respect of the Union Government will be discussed. The presentation and discussion on the Interim Budget of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2024-25 along with Supplementary Demands for Grants of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the financial year 2023-24 will also be taken up and voted. - ANI
- February 01, 2024 07:21
Budget 2024 Live Updates: Interim Budget: Measures for eco, select segments to feature in Sitharaman’s 6th straight budget
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Thursday present the Modi 2.0 government’s last Budget before the general elections, which is likely to contain a mix of measures for the economy and electorally significant segments like farmers and women.
Peppered with political innuendos, her sixth straight Budget may present a political document with a snapshot of the Modi government’s triumphs over the last 10 years and pointers to how it wants to take the country forward.
With pressure for populist measures off after recent emphatic wins in three states, she is expected to stick to being fiscally prudent while sprinkling sops on sectors like agriculture and engines of the economy that would create jobs and boost consumption.
The Budget she will present is technically a vote on account and popularly termed an interim Budget as it seeks Parliament’s nod for a grant in advance to meet the central government’s essential expenditure for the first four months of the new fiscal year that starts in April. A new government elected after the April/May general elections will present the full Budget, likely in July.
The interim Budget, however, presents an occasion for spectacle just weeks ahead of the Model Code of Conduct coming into force.
While the precedence dictates that no major policy announcements are made in a vote on accounts, going by past conventions hasn’t stopped governments from making big announcements like the cash dole for farmers announced in the 2019 interim Budget.
The Budget is expected to focus on infrastructure and buck a trend of spending big on new vote-garnering measures.
The Budget would, however, provide an occasion to assess the fiscal health of the economy against the backdrop of robust economic growth. It would provide an occasion for the government to give a clear roadmap for achieving the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBMA) targets.
The budgeted fiscal deficit of 5.9 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) for the current fiscal is likely to be achieved, but it is nearly twice the FRBM fiscal deficit to the GDP target of 3 per cent for the central government. Correspondingly, the debt-GDP ratio at 54 per cent is also well above the target of 40 per cent. - PTI
- February 01, 2024 07:10
Budget 2024 Live Updates: Budget must help slash business costs to propel growth: PHDCCI
The upcoming interim budget must focus on reducing the cost of doing business, especially at factory level and address issues around cost of capital, cost of power, cost and availability of land, cost of logistics besides cost of compliance, industry body PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) has suggested.
Although procedural requirements have been relatively reduced and the communication between the government departments have become transparent and hassle free, the cost aspect still needs to be relaxed further, PHDCCI has said in its pre-budget memorandum submitted to the Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here recently.
- January 31, 2024 22:09
Budget 2024 live updates: Budget 2024: Ahead of interim Budget, cheer on GST and fiscal deficit; core sector disappoints
Ahead of the Interim Budget, two high frequency economic indicators sent mixed signals. While GST collection surged to second all-time high of over ₹1.72-lakh crore in January and fiscal deficit reached 55 per cent of budget estimate in April-December period, eight core industries’ output growth slumped in December 2023 to a 14-month low of 3.8 per cent.
GST revenue for January 2024 surged to ₹1.72 lakh crore, reflecting an impressive 10.4 per cent Year-on-Year growth. This is the second-highest monthly collection ever and the third instance in the fiscal year 2023-24 where collections have exceeded ₹1.70 lakh crore. Simultaneously, fiscal deficit narrowed from 59 per cent reported in the comparable period a year earlier.
- January 31, 2024 21:32
Budget 2024 live updates: Budget should focus more on glitches in distribution, transmission network, says power sector analysts
Even as the industry expects a growth-oriented budget focusing on asset creation in the power sector for FY24, many are of the view that enhanced focus is required on distribution, the sector’s Achilles heel.
Analysts and market players point out that majority of policies are largely one sided, which is capacity building of the energy value chain. However, the distribution sector, despite schemes such as the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), needs enhanced focus.
Managing Director and CEO of Hitachi Energy India, N Venu aptly sums up the scenario in the sector. He noted that government is moving in the right direction setting a conducive environment that will propel India to a carbon-neutral future.
- January 31, 2024 21:29
Budget 2024 live updates: Centre may lower 2024-25 disinvestment targets in interim Budget due to anticipated shortfall
Faced with a huge shortfall in disinvestment receipts this fiscal, the Centre is likely to, in the upcoming interim budget, lower its goal on government stake sale mop up for 2024-25, say economists and analysts.
The scaling down of the disinvestment target may be pronounced given that the country is expected to see general elections in the next few months. This may be the approach even as market conditions in 2024-25 are expected to be slightly more supportive for government stake sales.
As against the 2023-24 budget target of ₹51,000 crore, the Centre has so far netted ₹10,051.7 crore from shares sales in public sector enterprises, as per data from the Department for Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) in the Finance Ministry. The current fiscal mop-up is only 20% of the target for the fiscal.
- January 31, 2024 21:28
Budget 2024 live updates: Auto majors seek continued push to green mobility and infrastructure development
Interim Budget needs to continue pro-industry measures to promote green mobility while also focussing on development of infrastructure, per some leading firms in the automobile sector.
- January 31, 2024 21:25
Budget 2024 live updates: India Inc urges persistence in capex-led growth, appeals for buy-back tax exemption
Corporate India — CII and FICCI — have urged the Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to stay the course on Capex-led growth strategy in the upcoming Vote-on-account as well to sustain the ongoing growth momentum of the economy.
Centre’s capital expenditure must be increased by at least 20 per cent to ₹12 lakh crore, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said in its submissions for Vote on Account and Union Budget 2024-25.
- January 31, 2024 21:22
Budget 2024 live updates: Rationalisation of GST, tax-break on annuity top wish list of life insurers
Rationalisation of Good and Services Tax (GST) and tax-break on annuity top the wish list of life insurance industry in the upcoming Union Budget 2024-25.
GST rate rationalisation from the current rate of 18 per cent on life insurance term policies may also help make life insurance more affordable for the masses, who are keener on buying protection-oriented products, according to Sumit Rai, MD and CEO, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance.
“With the experience in the last 2-3 years, it can be viewed as a social necessity to reduce the GST burden, making the category more affordable,’‘ Rai told businessline.
- January 31, 2024 21:21
Budget 2024 live updates| Wish-list of travel industry: Visa-free entry, enhanced promotion of Indian destinations
Ahead of interim Budget 2024, India’s travel, hospitality, and aviation sectors have pushed for reforms on fronts like Tax Collected at Source and Aviation Turbine Fuel. Industry players also advocated visa-free entry to neighbouring countries and enhanced promotion of Indian destinations abroad.
However, the expectations are tempered as the industry is not realistically expecting any substantive announcement in the interim Budget ahead of the elections.
Acknowleding that it is an interm Budget, Jyoti Mayal, President of TAAI, said: “We are hopeful for a standardisation of Tax Collected at Source (TCS) at five per cent on foreign travel packages, as opposed to the current slabs of five per cent and 20 per cent.”
- January 31, 2024 21:20
Budget 2024 live updates: India Inc confident of achieving $5 trillion economy, reveals Deloitte pre-budget survey
India Inc is confident of achieving a $5 trillion economy on the back of Central Government’s support in infrastructure investments, additional reforms and enhanced technology adoption, a pre-Budget survey by Deloitte Touché Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTI) showed.
About 50 percent of India Inc reflects optimism about India posting above 6.5 percent GDP growth in 2024-25, marking the third consecutive year of the fastest growth amongst major economies.
Among industry sectors, automotive (50 per cent), consumers and retail (66 per cent), technology, media and telecommunications (47 percent) and energy, resources and industrials (44 per cent) anticipate high growth.
- January 31, 2024 21:18
Budget 2024 live updates: Rising inflation, job security key concerns for Indians ahead of Union Budget, reveals Kantar survey
Rising inflation and layoffs emerged as key concerns for Indian consumers in Kantar’s India Union Budget Survey. Despite lower expectations from the interim (pre-election) Budget, consumers do hope the government will make policy change announcements with respect to income tax brackets , which will help them to augment their disposable incomes.
Nearly 57 per cent Indian consumers raised concerns about “rising inflation”. One in three Indians are also concerned about job security and layoffs, the third edition of Kantar’s Union Budget Survey stated.
- January 31, 2024 21:15
Budget 2024 live updates: MSMEs seek strategic policies for growth and innovation
For the sector to continue its growth trajectory and envision the government’s vision of a 50 per cent GDP contribution from MSMEs and SMEs by 2030, the interim Budget this year will have a set of expectations that align with the sector’s unique needs and potential, says Ketul Acharya, President, Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship.
The interim Budget must strengthen policies to ensure easier and non-delayed access to finance, he added.
- January 31, 2024 21:10
Budget 2024 live updates: Interim Budget must continue capex-led growth strategy, says CII DG Chandrajit Banerjee
In a conversation with businessline, Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), said the infrastructure is likely to remain a focus of the interim Budget 2024.
Another area of focus will be boosting the rural economy including agriculture. We expect higher allocations for programs like the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G), and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Banerjee added.
- January 31, 2024 21:03
Budget 2024 live updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to equal Morarji Desai’s record with sixth consecutive budget presentation
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to equal the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai when she presents her 6th straight Budget on Thursday.
Notably, Sitharaman is the first full-time woman finance minister of the country. She has presented five full budgets since July 2019.
With the presentation of interim budget 2024, the finance minister will surpass the records of her predecessors like Manmohan Singh, Arun Jaitley, P Chidambaram, and Yashwant Sinha, who had presented five budgets in a row.
- January 31, 2024 20:59
Budget 2024 live updates: Government to “follow tradition” in the interim Budget, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the government will “follow tradition” in the interim budget. He simultaneously targeted the Opposition for “frequently disrupting” Parliamentary proceedings.
“Traditionally, when elections are imminent, the complete budget is not presented. We will adhere to this tradition and present the full budget after the formation of the new government. This time, the country’s Finance Minister, Nirmala Ji, will be presenting her budget tomorrow with some guiding points,” PM Narendra Modi said in his customary remarks before the beginning of the last session of the 17 th Lok Sabha
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.