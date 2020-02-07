‘$5-b defence exports by 2024’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday expressed confidence that the country will achieve the target of $5 billion worth of defence exports by 2024. “Today MoUs signed by us will strengthen defence industrial base and will prove beneficial for the country. You all must be convinced that our policy in defence sector has started giving results,” he said at an event — Badhan — at the Defexpo here. “In 2018-19, defence export was ₹10,745 crore, which was seven times the export in 2016-17. Seeing the success of this Defence expo, I am sure that by 2024, we will achieve the target of $5 billion worth of defence exports,” the Minister said. He said till now over 200 agreements have been concluded in this Defexpo and described it as “historic”. PTI