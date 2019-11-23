7 NCP MLAs who attended Ajit Pawar’s oath pledge loyalty to Sharad Pawar

My five: Rohan Kumar
Rohan KumarCEO & Co-Founder, Toffee Insurance Headspace app, a keto diet & the outdoors1 Starting the ...
Amidst confusion over the exact number of MLAs attending the swearing-in ceremony of NCP’s Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra under Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning, at least seven legislators claimed to have returned to the party fold and pledged their loyalty to Sharad Pawar.
Ajit Pawar, nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, crossed over to the BJP with some legislators and took oath as deputy of Devendra Fadnavis who sworn in as chief minister for a second term.
Dilip Bankar and Manikrao Kokate, the MLAs from Nashik district, tweeted separately saying they were kept in dark about the oath-taking ceremony.
Both the MLAs said they were with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and expressed solidarity with its president.
Earlier, NCP MLAs Rajendra Shingne (Buldhana), Sandeep Kshirsagar (Beed), Sunil Shelke (Maval), Sunil Bhusara (Vikramgad), Narhari Zirwal (Dindori) and Sunil Tingre (Wadgaon-Sheri) returned to the NCP fold after attending the oath-taking ceremony.
MLA Dhananjay Munde, who also is said to have attended the function at Raj Bhavan, turned up at the ongoing meeting of NCP MLAs convened by the Pawar senior.
“I have not gone against the party’s position. I reached Raj Bhavan after Ajitdada Pawar told me so. Followed order as he is legislature party leader.
“I had no clue what was going to happen there. I am with the party. I will never change the decision once taken,” Kokate tweeted, tagging Sharad Pawar and MP Supriya Sule.
Kokate represents Sinnar seat.
Bankar, the MLA from Niphad, seconded Kokate and said he had faith in Sharad Pawar’s leadership.
Bankar said he too had reached Raj Bhavan after being told to do so by Ajit Pawar and was “clueless” about what was in store there.
Earlier, at a press conference addressed by Sharad Pawar, Shingne said, “When I reached Raj Bhavan, I found 8 to 10 MLAs already there. None of us realised why we were brought there. After the swearing-in, we went to meet (Sharad) Pawar saheb,” he said.
“All this happened because of some misunderstanding since Ajit Pawar had called us,” he said.
Sharad Pawar had said that Ajit, by virtue of being the NCP legislature party leader, possessed the list of all the 54 MLAs with names, signatures and constituencies for internal party use.
“I presume he has submitted that list as a letter of support to the Governor. If this is true, the governor has been misled,” he said.
Pawar also said the MLAs who have defected stand to lose the membership of the Assembly, and when byelections are held, the Congress-NCP-Sena alliance will ensure that they are defeated.
In the 288-member Assembly, the BJP has 105 MLAs, the Shiv Sena 56, the NCP 54 and the Congress 44. The halfway mark is 145.
The coup of Ajit Pawar virtually sabotaged the prospects of the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress forming a government with Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister of the prospective alliance.
Rohan KumarCEO & Co-Founder, Toffee Insurance Headspace app, a keto diet & the outdoors1 Starting the ...
The lacklustre performance over the last 10 years shows we are far short of the targets
More often than not, when you are down and out, you are advised to stay “happy”. And that possibly is the ...
Palliative care is getting redefined, as Cipla’s initiative illustrates
It does, and it improves investors’ odds of higher returns
Amid the ongoing challenges in the banking sector, the initial public offering (IPO) of CSB Bank (formerly ...
From post-office schemes, bank/NBFC FDs, annuity plans of insurance firms to MFs’ systematic withdrawal plans, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...