773 more tested positive, 32 have died due to Covid-19 in 24 hours: Health Ministry

Allowing glaciers to retreat will be nothing less than a Himalayan blunder
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
The Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday that 32 people have died and 773 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in India since Tuesday.
Joint Secretary at the health ministry Lav Agarwal said at the daily briefing that the total number of cases of coronavirus infections stand at 5,194 and the death toll at 149.
However, a PTI tally of the figures reported by various states as on Tuesday 9.45 pm showed at least 162 deaths in the country due to Covid-19.
As the number of cases of Covid-19 are rising in the country, the Centre’s response and preparedness along with states is rising accordingly, Agarwal noted.
In hospitals, the focus is that infection prevention and control measures are followed so that health workers aren’t infected , he said.
He said the Centre had told States to continue its focus on surveillance and contact tracing.
He added that there is sufficient stock of hydroxychloroquine available in the country.
An Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) official said at the briefing that 1,21,271 tests for Covid-19 have been done in the country so far.
