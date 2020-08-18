Active Covid infections fall for second straight day; cases down by 3,734 to 6.73 lakh

The active Covid-19 infections in the country came down for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. With recoveries exceeding the new cases, the number of active cases in the country dropped by 3,734 to 6,73,166 in the last 24 hours.

The total cases, however, went past 27 lakh. With another 872 people succumbing to the infection, the total deaths due to Covid-19 went up to 51,797. As many as 19,77,779 people recovered, including 57,937 in the last 24 hours.

On Monday, the active cases came down marginally by 544 cases to 6,76,900.

Among the States that have registered a significant decline in active cases since Monday are Maharashtra (down by 3,126), Bihar (by 1,672), Andhra Pradesh (by 1,168) Karnataka (by 869) and Telangana (by 396).

Tamil Nadu, which ranks the second in terms of total cases among the States reported a slight increase of 103 to take the number of active cases to 54,122. Maharashtra with 1,55,579, Andhra Pradesh with 84,777 and Karnataka with 80,659 cases had the maximum active infections in the country on Tuesday.