Aerospace, defence ecosystem in Hyderabad catalysed by US OEMs, says KT Rama Rao

The Aerospace and defence ecosystem in Telangana has witnessed unprecedented growth in the past five years and the US OEMs have contributed significantly to this growth, KT Rama Rao, Telangana Industries Minister, said.
Given the potential for growth in the sector, Telangana is in the process of creating two more aerospace parks, he said.
Speaking at the US-India Defence Ties Conference, Rao said: “In a short span, the State ecosystem has attracted large investments from US OEMs such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing, GE Aviation, Pratt and Whitney, Honeywell and Collins Aerospace.”
Tata Lockeed Martin is looking at doubling its capacity and expanding further in Hyderabad. The entire manufacturing is export-oriented and not linked to any offset or supply to India’s armed forces. This shows how Hyderabad has evolved as a preferred low cost manufacturing ecosystem for global production, he said.
The real Make-in-India in defence programmes successfully demonstrated by Lockheed Martin has attracted several other US OEMs such as Boeing to establish their factories in Hyderabad. Aero structures for Boeing Apache Attack helicopters and Chinook Helicopters are built and exported from Hyderabad, he said.
When GE started the GE Aero engine facility in Hyderabad, they could easily find highly skilled talent available locally. Their production started in record time and is currently running well ahead of schedule, he said.
Rao said, “We have leading OEMs sourcing critical components, and subsystems from Hyderabad based local industries. Global aviation majors have also established their Technology development, engineering and R&D centres in Hyderabad.”
Among Strategic Indian players, TATA group has a significantly large operation in Telangana and currently runs over 90 per cent of its aerospace manufacturing from Hyderabad. Other leading defence majors such as Adani Group and Kalyani Group also have established their various projects in Telangana.
Rao highlighted the presence of four dedicated aerospace parks in Hyderabad and 50 general-engineering parks with quality infrastructure for precision industry. Two more aerospace parks are proposed in the State.
