After NFRA rap, SRBC & Co resigns as ITNL auditor

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
SRBC & Co LLP, part of EY India, has resigned as the auditor of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd ( ITNL). This comes after audit regulator National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) had found several audit failures on the part of SRBC & CO LLP in its statutory audit of the books of crisis-ridden ITNL.
“With respect to the report issued by NFRA on our audit of the financial statement of ITNL for the year ended March 31, 2018, we are examining remedies/options available to us and given the circumstances, it may be appropriate for us to avoid continuing as auditors of the company. As a result of such evaluation, we offered our resignation as the auditor of the company to allow the Board to continue The on-going audit work without any impediments,” SRBC & Co LLP said in a letter to ITNL on Tuesday.
Also read: SRBC & Co LLP resigns as the auditor of IL&FS
Recently, NFRA had found several audit failures on the part of SRBC & CO LLP in its statutory audit of the books of crisis-ridden ITNL, a subsidiary of IL&FS, for the financial year 2017-18. The Audit Quality Review Report had highlighted at least nine major observations including the point that the initial appointment of SRBC & Co LLP, and the continuation of SRBC & Co LLP as statutory auditor of ITNL, was prima facie illegal and void.
Separately, SRBC & Co LLP had recently resigned as the auditor of IL&FS citing recent regulations issued by the Reserve Bank of India. In a bid to ensure the independence of bank auditors, the RBI issued guidelines for the appointment of statutory central auditors or statutory auditors in April this year. Under the norms, it made joint audits mandatory for entities with an asset size of ₹15,000 crore and above, capped the number of audits a firm can perform in a year at four banks, and eight NBFCs and urban cooperative banks, and reduced the tenure of auditors to three years.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular perception, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...