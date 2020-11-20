Air Chief reviews LCH programme, takes a sortie

Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) undertook his maiden flight in HAL designed and developed Light Advanced Helicopter (LCH) here on Friday. The aircraft took to the skies at 11.45 hours and remained airborne for an hour. The CAS was accompanied by HAL’s Deputy Chief Test Pilot, Wg Cdr (Retd) S P John.

While thanking all stakeholders of the LCH project, the Air Chief said “It was a very good sortie. I was able to look at the important flying characteristics and status of sensors already installed. The LCH is a potent platform due to excellent D&D efforts and well-supported flight test team. The IAF is keenly looking forward to the induction of this aircraft, and I am sure HAL will give required focus on productionisation at a fast pace.”

R Madhavan, CMD, HAL, thanked the Air Chief and said that HAL is geared up for productionisation of LCH to meet all the requirements of the Air Force.