Air India airlifts 324 Indians from Wuhan; Army to conduct screening test in Manesar

Air India airlifted 324 Indian nationals, most of them students, from Wuhan airport in the early hours of February 1, Saturday, according to media reports.

Air India flew into China with five doctors from the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Delhi and an Air India paramedic.

According to the reports, the Indian Army has prepared a quarantine facility in Manesar near Delhi to screen the 324 nationals who have been evacuated. Two separate tests will be conducted -- one at the Indira Gandhi International airport, followed by a screening test at Manesar. The test will last for two weeks starting today.

The screening will be conducted by a joint team of the Airport Health Authority (AHA) and the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS). Individuals suspected to have infection will be shifted to an isolation ward at the Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment (BHDC).

The national carrier is preparing another flight to evacuate more Indians who remain stranded in China, which has been hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Parents of students who are being brought back to India from China have extended their thanks to the state-run carrier. According to Vijay Kumar, a parent of one of the students who has been airlifted, the government has evacuated students considering them their own children, NDTV reported.

Kumar further added that he had no problem about his child being in isolation for two weeks in Manesar, as long as he is in India.

Over 1,400 people are under observation in Kerala; 50 have been admitted to isolation wards in hospitals across the state, while another 1,421 have been quarantined at home for at least 28 days, an NDTV report added.