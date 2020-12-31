Amazon is looking to launch its Amazon Future Engineer Program in India: Report

Amazon is looking to launch its Amazon Future Engineer initiative for computer science education in India.

As spotted by TechCrunch, according to a job posting on Amazon’s website, the initial research for Amazon Future Engineer in India is “currently underway.”

The program is meant to enable computer science education for students from underrepresented and underserved communities.

Also read: Amazon’s e-comm business sees 42% jump in revenue in FY20

“Amazon Future Engineer is a four-part, childhood-to-career program aimed at inspiring and educating hundreds of thousands of students from underrepresented and underserved communities each year to try computer science and coding,” explains the program’s FAQ page.

“Globally, we support young students with lessons and coding camps, high school students with full CS courses, and post-high school with scholarships and internships,” Amazon said in the job posting.

The Amazon Future Engineer initiative is a major part of Amazon’s $50 million investment in computer science over the next few years.

Also read: Amazon announces ‘Health and fitness fest’ for Indian customers

The program is currently active in the United States. According to a recent press release, Amazon Future Engineer has more than doubled its reach this year, adding more than 3,000 schools to the program. It now serves over 5,000 schools and 5,50,000 students across the US.

According to the job posting, the tech giant is aiming to get Amazon Future Engineer programs launched in 2021.