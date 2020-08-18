Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for fatigue, body ache

Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to a medical bulletin issued by AIIMS, Shah has been complaining of “fatigue and body ache for last 3 to 4 days”. The bulletin also said he tested negative for Covid-19 after admission.

“He has been admitted to AIIMS for post-Covid care. He is comfortable and is continuing work from hospital,” it said.

The Home Minister tested positive for Covid-19 in early August and was reportedly subsequently discharged on the eve of Independence Day.