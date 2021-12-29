Amul to set up ₹500 cr processing facility in Telangana

Dairy major Amul will set up a milk processing facility in Telangana with an investment of ₹500 crore.

The plant, which will have an initial capacity of five lakh litres a day, would be located in a special food processing zone in the State.

Sabar Dairy, a key constituent of Amul’s Federation of cooperatives, has signed an agreement with the Telangana Government to set up the facility.

“The Gujarat-based dairy cooperative would invest ₹300 crore in the first phase and the remaining ₹200 crore in the second phase. The processing facility will have a provision to expand the capacity to 10 lakh litres a day” a senior government executive said.

The plant is expected to provide direct employment to over 500 people and support several ancillary industries.

Bakery production division

Besides producing packaged milk, the facility would manufacture value-added dairy products such as curd, buttermilk, lassi, yoghurt, paneer and sweets. “It will will also set up a bakery production division in the State, offering a range of products such as bread, biscuits, traditional sweets and baked snacks.

Telangana’s IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Sabar Dairy Managing Director Babubhai M Patel have signed a memorandum of understanding in this regard. Sabarkantha District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd is a key player in the Amul network. “We will soon deliver made-in-Telangana milk products,” Patel said.