Amul to set up ₹500 cr processing facility in Telangana

Dairy major Amul will set up a milk processing facility in Telangana with an investment of ₹500 crore.
The plant, which will have an initial capacity of five lakh litres a day, would be located in a special food processing zone in the State.
Sabar Dairy, a key constituent of Amul’s Federation of cooperatives, has signed an agreement with the Telangana Government to set up the facility.
“The Gujarat-based dairy cooperative would invest ₹300 crore in the first phase and the remaining ₹200 crore in the second phase. The processing facility will have a provision to expand the capacity to 10 lakh litres a day” a senior government executive said.
The plant is expected to provide direct employment to over 500 people and support several ancillary industries.
Besides producing packaged milk, the facility would manufacture value-added dairy products such as curd, buttermilk, lassi, yoghurt, paneer and sweets. “It will will also set up a bakery production division in the State, offering a range of products such as bread, biscuits, traditional sweets and baked snacks.
Telangana’s IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Sabar Dairy Managing Director Babubhai M Patel have signed a memorandum of understanding in this regard. Sabarkantha District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd is a key player in the Amul network. “We will soon deliver made-in-Telangana milk products,” Patel said.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
