Anand Mahindra, Shantanu Narayen to receive USISPF’s 2020 Leadership Awards

Coping with the Covid storm
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
A top US-based India-centric business advocacy group will honour Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra and Adobe Chairman and CEO Shantanu Narayen with its 2020 Leadership Awards in recognition of their exemplary vision towards promoting US-India bilateral ties.
The award, announced on Friday, would be presented during the third Annual Leadership Summit, titled ‘US-India Week: Navigating New Challenges’, which will convene virtually from August 31, the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) said.
The week-long programme, which will conclude on September 3, will include a range of strategic discussions between USISPF’s board members, which include 21 Fortune 500 CEOs, and senior government officials from both the countries.
We are delighted to confer the 2020 Leadership Awards to the two business leaders who have displayed tremendous leadership and ambition in strengthening the US-India bilateral economic partnership, especially at a time when the global economy is faced with uncertainties and businesses are forced to pivot from their core capabilities, said John Chambers, Chairman of the USISPF Board.
As a global centre of manufacturing excellence with presence in the US, the Mahindra Group is a shining example of a true win-win opportunity for our bilateral ties with positive impact in the lives of the American people and across the American economic engine, he said.
“Shantanu’s pioneering work in digital technologies, leveraging support to communities, and deep impact on start-ups have been of tremendous value to governments, civil society, and the overall bilateral relationship. I cannot think of a more consummate candidate for this award, Chambers said.
Earlier this week, the USISPF had announced that the speakers at the summit would include Vice President Mike Pence; External Affairs minister S Jaishankar; Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal; US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.
The summit will highlight areas of bilateral cooperation: trade and investment relations; strategic energy ties; India’s position in global supply chains, collaboration in fintech, healthcare, and technology; and building a fair tax regime to attract FDIs, among others, the USISPF said.
