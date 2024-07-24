The Andhra Pradesh Government will revamp the excise policy and order an investigation into alleged corruption during 2019-24, according to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

“The previous government diverted funds/ investments from other departments to Excise, which resulted in a loss of ₹250 crore,’‘ Naidu said while releasing a White Paper on Excise in the State Assembly in Amaravati on Wednesday.

Referring to allegations of irregularities and corruption in liquor sale, the Chief Minister said his Government will order an investigation by the Crime Investigation Department (CID). A decision to seek a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will only be taken after the CID investigation, he added.

Even though the prices of liquor were very high during 2019-24 and consumption went up, there was no corresponding increase in revenue for the State Government, as the additional revenue was “pocketed” by the then ruling YSR Congress Party leaders, he alleged.

“The previous Government had forgotten its promises on prohibition of liquor and reduction in liquor outlets,” Naidu said, adding that liquor prices will have to be made affordable and there is a need to increase the number of de-addiction centres.