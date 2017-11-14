Anti-superstitious practices Bill tabled in Karnataka Assembly

Mahindra Partners invests in Centre for Sight
A Bill to prevent and eradicate superstitious practices was tabled in the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday.
State Minister for Social Welfare H Anjaneya tabled the Bill titled ‘The Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Bill 2017’.Public demand
The Minister said there was strong public demand to bring an Act to protect the common people from evil and sinister practices in the name of supernatural or magical power.
The Bill tabled said no person shall himself or through any other person commit, promote, propagate or practice or cause to promote propagate or practice inhuman, evil practices and black magic.Banned practices
The Bill prohibits 16 practices and prominent among them are: Performing any inhuman, evil act and black magic in search of precious things, bounty and hidden treasure for similar reasons in the name of Banamathi, Mata-Mantra, assaulting any person, parading naked or putting a ban on someone’s daily activities.
To claim supernatural powers and create fear in the minds of others or to threaten others of evil consequences for not following the advice of such person or deceive, defraud and deter others.
Ill-treatment of women by forcing isolation, prohibiting entry into the village or facilitating segregation of menstruating or pregnant women; and subjecting women to inhuman and humiliating practices such as parading them naked in the name of worship such as ‘betthale seve’.Exempted practices
The Bill has exempted a few practices such as piercing of ears and nose of children in accordance with rituals and performance of religious ritual such as Keshlochan by the Jains and the advice in regard to vashthushashtra, advice by Jyothishya and astrologers.
The forms of the worship such as pradakshina, yatra, parikarma performed at any religious spiritual places. Harikatha, Keerthana, Pravachana, Bhajana, teaching of ancient and traditional learning and arts, practice, propagation and circulation.
To state about the miracles of the deceased saints propagation, publicity and circulation of the same and the propagation, publicity and distribution of literature about the miracles of the religious preachers which do not cause physical injury.
The performance of prayers, upasana and all religious ritual at the places such as home, temple, dargha, gurudwara, pagoda, church and other religious places which do not cause physical injury.Penalties
The Bill said any person by himself or through any other person shall constitute an offence under the provisions of this Act shall on conviction be punished with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than one year but which may extend up to seven years and with a fine which shall not be less than ₹5,000 but which may extend to ₹50,000.
