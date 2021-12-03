‘Any plan to build a seaport in the Thar desert’, BJP law maker Rajendra Gehlot asks in Parliament

Rajendra Gehlot, a lawmaker from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), posed a question to the government in the ongoing Parliament session by asking whether the government is “working on any plan to set up a seaport in Thar desert of Rajasthan”.

In a written question in the upper house on November 30, Gehlot sought details of any survey that has been conducted on the said plan and the details.

He also sought details of any proposals from the Rajasthan Government on the plan.

The ministry of ports, shipping and waterways led by Sarbananda Sonowal responded by stating that there was no such plan to build a seaport in the Thar desert. “The government of Rajasthan had taken up the plan for development of an inland port at Jalore District, Rajasthan and a pre-feasibility study was conducted in 2015-16. The project was found uneconomical and commercially unviable,” Sonowal wrote in the reply.