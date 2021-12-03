‘Any plan to build a seaport in the Thar desert’, BJP law maker Rajendra Gehlot asks in Parliament

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Rajendra Gehlot, a lawmaker from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), posed a question to the government in the ongoing Parliament session by asking whether the government is “working on any plan to set up a seaport in Thar desert of Rajasthan”.
In a written question in the upper house on November 30, Gehlot sought details of any survey that has been conducted on the said plan and the details.
Also read: ‘Lost’ river that ran through Thar Desert 172,000 years ago found
He also sought details of any proposals from the Rajasthan Government on the plan.
The ministry of ports, shipping and waterways led by Sarbananda Sonowal responded by stating that there was no such plan to build a seaport in the Thar desert. “The government of Rajasthan had taken up the plan for development of an inland port at Jalore District, Rajasthan and a pre-feasibility study was conducted in 2015-16. The project was found uneconomical and commercially unviable,” Sonowal wrote in the reply.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...