Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.

Naidu, who reached New Delhi on Friday evening, will also meet Finance Minister N Sitaraman and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Naidu’s visit and his meeting with the Prime Minister assumes significance as it will be his first meeting after the Union Budget 2024-25 which promised to facilitate ₹15,000-crore loans to the State government for the purpose of building a new Greenfield Capital Project at Amaravati.

Immediately after reaching the national capital on Friday evening, Naidu met Jal Shakti Monister C R Patil and discussed the Polavaram Project. An international expert team submitted its report on the status of the ₹55,000-crore central project. Its construction was stopped by the YSR CP Government in the State which lost its mandate in the assembly elections held in the State in May this year.