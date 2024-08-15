Andhra Pradesh Government is working on all fronts to achieve 15 percent annual growth in the State Gross Domestic Product (GSDP) and reviving `Brand Andhra Pradesh’, according to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking after unfurling the national flag in Amaravati on Thursday on the occasion of the Independence Day, Naidu said a comprehensive review of departments was being done with a view to ignite growth across various sectors which were ‘adversely affected’ in the rule of previous YSR Congress Party Govt led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“The welfare and development are like two eyes of our Government and we are moving forward with a 100 Days Plan to review all the departments and to take necessary action to bring them back on track,’‘ Naidu said.

“As part of the review of departments, the Government had so far released seven white papers on key departments including finance, power and mining.

“As part of the development measures, the Govt has already commenced the first of its kind skill census in the State and also committed to take the Polavaram project, which was stalled by the previous Government, forward,” the Chief Minister said.

The Government had also started supplying land free of cost, he said, adding that a probe will be ordered into allegations of corruption.

Disbursal of salaries and pensions on the first day of every month has also been started by the new NDA Government, Naidu said.

