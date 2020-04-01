News

AP govt defers salary payment in varying proportion for employees

G Naga Sridhar Hyderabad | Updated on April 01, 2020 Published on April 01, 2020

After Telagnana goverment, Andhra Pradesh too has decided to defer payment of a part of salary to employees in backdrop of the fight against coronavirus and impact of lockdown.

This is applicable to the March salary payable this month. As per a government order, the deferment is 100 per cent in respect of the Chief Minister, Ministers, MLCs and MLAs, chairpersons and members of corporations, elected representatives of all local bodies and people holding equivalent posts.

It is 60 per cent for All India Service Officers, 50 per cent for all other government employees including work-charged employees and persons engaged through third parties. It is 10 per cent for Class-IV, out-sourced and contract employees and village and ward secretariat employees.

It is also applicable to serving and retired employees of all PSUs, government-aided institutions, organisations, universities, societies, autonomous and semi autonomous bodies.

