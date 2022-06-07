AP Govt launches YSR Yantra Seva Scheme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has on Tuesday launched YSR Yantra Seva Scheme and flagged off the distribution of tractors and combine harvesters at Chuttugunta Centre in Guntur district. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said 3,800 tractors and 320 combined harvesters would be made available at Rythu Bharosa Centres (RBKs) across the State. As part of the initiative, he credited a subsidy of ₹175 crore into 5,260 farmer group bank accounts. The State government is providing a 40 per cent subsidy and providing loans for 50 per cent of the machinery cost, and the remaining 10 percent can be paid by the farmer’s group.

Asserting that the government was committed’ to farmers’ welfare, Reddy said 10,750 RBKs were set up to assist the farmers from seed to sale and farm equipment like tractors and harvesters were also made available. About 10,750 YSR Yantra Seva Centres would be set up at each RBK level at a cost of ₹2,016 crore and 1,615 harvesters will be made available at cluster level where the paddy cultivation was more widespread, he added, according to a release.