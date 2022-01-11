AP imposes night curfew till January 31

With number of Covid-19 cases increasing by the day, the Andhra Pradesh Government has imposed night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am, till January 31.

The Government issued an order on Tuesday after Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to consider imposition of night curfew to help curb the spread of the infection.

The state has exempted emergency services and people working for the print and electronic media, IT, IT-enabled services, health workers and persons coming from and going to airports, railway stations and bus stands. The passengers will have to produce a valid ticket.

All inter-State and intra-State movement of goods are also exempted from the curfew restrictions.