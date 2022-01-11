News

AP imposes night curfew till January 31

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on January 11, 2022

Inter- and intra-State movement of goods are exempted from curfew

With number of Covid-19 cases increasing by the day, the Andhra Pradesh Government has imposed night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am, till January 31.

The Government issued an order on Tuesday after Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to consider imposition of night curfew to help curb the spread of the infection.

The state has exempted emergency services and people working for the print and electronic media, IT, IT-enabled services, health workers and persons coming from and going to airports, railway stations and bus stands. The passengers will have to produce a valid ticket.

All inter-State and intra-State movement of goods are also exempted from the curfew restrictions.

Published on January 11, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Andhra Pradesh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like