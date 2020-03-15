AP local body polls put off on Covid-19 concerns

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission has deferred local body poll process for six weeks, owing to Covid-19 concerns, drawing sharp criticism from the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Elections to municipal corporations, municipalities, nagar panchayats, MPTCs (Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies) and ZPTC (Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies) have been postponed for six weeks or till the threat of spread of Covid-19 is arrested or declined and normalcy is restored.

The schedules already announced for gram panchayats elections will be kept in abeyance till further orders, State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar has said.

Stating that the several State Governments, including the neighbouring Telangana and Karnataka governments, have announced restrictions on the movement of public and shut down of academic institutions to check the spread of the virus.

“Elections to local bodies would involve movement of people from the neighbouring States to their respective villages in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

“Taking due consideration of emerging challenges posed by Coronavirus spread, the State Election commission is of the firm view that continuing with the election schedule may be detrimental and harmful for the public health,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister flayed the State Election Commissioner for stalling the process citing Corona fears. The situation was under control and the postponement of elections was unwarranted, he felt.