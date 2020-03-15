AP local body polls put off on Covid-19 concerns

Samsung Galaxy M31 review: Cool, compact and capable smartphone
The successor to the popular M30 has retained the best features and specs, while improving on the rest
The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission has deferred local body poll process for six weeks, owing to Covid-19 concerns, drawing sharp criticism from the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Elections to municipal corporations, municipalities, nagar panchayats, MPTCs (Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies) and ZPTC (Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies) have been postponed for six weeks or till the threat of spread of Covid-19 is arrested or declined and normalcy is restored.
The schedules already announced for gram panchayats elections will be kept in abeyance till further orders, State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar has said.
Stating that the several State Governments, including the neighbouring Telangana and Karnataka governments, have announced restrictions on the movement of public and shut down of academic institutions to check the spread of the virus.
“Elections to local bodies would involve movement of people from the neighbouring States to their respective villages in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.
“Taking due consideration of emerging challenges posed by Coronavirus spread, the State Election commission is of the firm view that continuing with the election schedule may be detrimental and harmful for the public health,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister flayed the State Election Commissioner for stalling the process citing Corona fears. The situation was under control and the postponement of elections was unwarranted, he felt.
The successor to the popular M30 has retained the best features and specs, while improving on the rest
Karan SinghManaging Director, ACG Change unhealthy patterns, you feel better inside-out1 Exercise is ...
But India’s TB Programme faces patent barriers
The 1995 Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action remains the world’s most progressive blueprint for ...
To protect your portfolio from volatile markets, invest a portion in these plans; their returns are comparable ...
There could be more volatility going ahead. Keep calm and be disciplined
Action over the next two weeks is critical in deciding the medium-term trajectory
With the RBI stepping in last week and unexpectedly placing restrictions on withdrawals of deposits, it had ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...