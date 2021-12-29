News

AP reports 10 new Omicron cases

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 29, 2021

There are 1,049 active Covid19 cases in the State as of today

Andhra Pradesh has detected 10 new Omicron cases on Wednesday taking the total tally of Omicron positive cases to 16.

The new Covid19 variant cases have been detected in the passengers who arrived from Kuwait, Saudi, Nigeria and the US, according to officials of Heath Department.

Out of 31,743 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 162 new Covid cases have been detected while 186 got cured of the pandemic, according to a bulletin released by the Government on Wednesday.

Published on December 29, 2021

