AP reports 1,236 new Covid-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh has detected 1,236 new Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

According to a bulletin released on Wednesday, out of 69,618 samples tested, 1,236 have been tested positive, while 1,696 have recovered completely. So, far 93,33,703 samples have been tested in the state.

Also read: Covid-19: Telangana tests to cross 50-lakh mark

With nine patients succumbing to the pandemic since Tuesday, the total number of deceased has gone up to 6,899, the bulletin said.