AP reports 18,285 new Covid cases on May 26; 99 patients succumb

Andhra Pradesh has reported 18,285 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours with 99 patients succumbing to the pandemic.

According to a bulletin released by the State Government on Wednesday, 18,285 new cases have been detected out of 91,120 samples tested since Tuesday. The highest numbers of deaths were in Chittoor at 15 followed by West Godavari and Ananthapuram with 14 and 9 respectively.

Andhra Pradesh now has 1,92,104 active cases with a total death toll of 10, 427 so far, according to the bulletin.