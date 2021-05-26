News

AP reports 18,285 new Covid cases on May 26; 99 patients succumb

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 26, 2021

Andhra Pradesh now has 1,92,104 active Covid cases

Andhra Pradesh has reported 18,285 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours with 99 patients succumbing to the pandemic.

According to a bulletin released by the State Government on Wednesday, 18,285 new cases have been detected out of 91,120 samples tested since Tuesday. The highest numbers of deaths were in Chittoor at 15 followed by West Godavari and Ananthapuram with 14 and 9 respectively.

Andhra Pradesh now has 1,92,104 active cases with a total death toll of 10, 427 so far, according to the bulletin.

Published on May 26, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Andhra Pradesh
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.