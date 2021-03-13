AP seeks Bharat Ratna for national flag designer Pingali Venkayya

Andhara Pradesh Government has requested the Centre to confer the highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna, on Pingali Venkayya who designed the national flag during freedom struggle.

Pingali Venkayya (1876-1963) was a freedom fighter and staunch Gandhian who designed the national flag which was approved by the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. He was born in Bhatlapenumarru, near Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy paid a visit to the daughter of Venkayyam Ghantasala Sitamahalakshmi, at her residence in Macharla (Guntur) a couple of days ago and honoured her. He had also announced a financial support of ₹75 lakh to her.

In a communication to the Prime Minister, AP Chief Minister requested him to confer Bharat Ratna on Venkayya in recognition of his contribution to the nation which is celebrating 75th independence day this year.