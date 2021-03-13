News

AP seeks Bharat Ratna for national flag designer Pingali Venkayya

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on March 13, 2021

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy   -  The Hindu

Andhara Pradesh Government has requested the Centre to confer the highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna, on Pingali Venkayya who designed the national flag during freedom struggle.

Pingali Venkayya (1876-1963) was a freedom fighter and staunch Gandhian who designed the national flag which was approved by the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. He was born in Bhatlapenumarru, near Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy paid a visit to the daughter of Venkayyam Ghantasala Sitamahalakshmi, at her residence in Macharla (Guntur) a couple of days ago and honoured her. He had also announced a financial support of ₹75 lakh to her.

In a communication to the Prime Minister, AP Chief Minister requested him to confer Bharat Ratna on Venkayya in recognition of his contribution to the nation which is celebrating 75th independence day this year.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 13, 2021
Andhra Pradesh
award and honour
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.