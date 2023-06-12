Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGenco) has synchronised the new 800-MW unit 8 (Stage-V) of the Dr Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS), Vijayawada, to the grid.

The unit’s boiler has been built with supercritical technology and it has an energy-efficient turbine and generator. It is provided with etp, and zero discharge for water saving. The unit requires around 9500mt of coal per day to run at full load and has provisioned for 100 per cent ash utilisation.

With the synchronisation of the new unit, the thermal installed capacity of APGenco has touched 8789 MW. Recently, the 800 MW unit-3 of the Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station (SDSTPS) at Nellore was also commissioned.

APGenco supplies 102 to 105 million units to the state grid daily, which is around 40 to 45 per cent of the total consumption, and is the highest ever after the bifurcation of the state.