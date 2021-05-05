Apollo Computing Labs unveils indigenously developed ventilator

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Apollo Computing Laboratories (ACL), a Hyderabad-based defence, aerospace design and development solutions provider, has unveiled a potable non-invasive ventilator--SwasthVayu-- indigenously developed in collaboration with CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories.
The briefcase sized SwasthVayu, weighing less than three kg, can be utilised in medical wards, make-shift hospitals, dispensaries, home healthcare operators and homes for treating Covid as well as non-Covid ailments like lung disease, sleep apnoea and respiratory weakness.
The device, which can mitigate the hardship being experienced by Covid-19 patients, has been certified for safety and performance by NABL accredited Labs, after undergoing stringent biomedical tests and beta clinical trials at NAL Health Centre, Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru and many more hospitals across the nation.
“SwasthVayu ventilator is a reliable, secure and affordable option to address the problem being faced by the healthcare delivery system especially during these challenging times of Covid 19 spike,” Baddam Jaipal Reddy, Managing Director, APC, said.
SwasthVayu delivers oxygen through a non-vented mask tightly fitted to the face, without a need for tracheal intubation or a tube being inserted through the mouth into the windpipe. It has been designed with three layers of filtration mechanism, one each at the inlet, inter-stage and exhale stage to prevent inhaling or exhaling of aerosol and Corona droplets by the patients as well as healthcare personnel. The inlet HEPA filter, removes 99.99 per cent of particles of 0.3 micron size.
It has provision to source oxygen up to 15-30 litres per minute from oxygen concentrator or hospital supply source, through a specially-designed nozzle.
