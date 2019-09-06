Apollo Hospitals to organise two international conference

Apollo Hospitals Group will be organising the 8th edition of the International Patient Safety Conference and the 9th edition of the International Conference on Transforming Healthcare with Information Technology (THIT) on September 13-14 here.

“Patient safety is a vital aspect of healthcare delivery and should be the top priority as India advances towards universal health coverage through Ayushman Bharat,” Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group told newspersons at a press conference here on Friday.

The meeting will see launch of products with potential use of AI with detailed data analytics, back-end learning engine and algorithms which can impact healthcare today. Microsoft will also launch its product at the conference.

The ninth Conference on Transforming Healthcare with Information Technology (THIT), in partnership with College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) and International Society for Telemedicine and eHealth (ISfTeH), will showcase Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare, Machine Learning in Medical Imaging, and Enterprise Digital Health Solutions, among others.

The conference will be conducted under the aegis of International Health Dialogue.