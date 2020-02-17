Ardee Engineering supplies mobile launch pedestal to ISRO

Ardee Engineering Company’s new Mobile Launch Pedestal (MLP) for PSLV Integration facility was flagged off by ISRO-SHAR Sriharikota Director A Rajarajan today.

The 250-tonne MLP will be used for PSLV rocket launches. It will facilitate at least 26 launches every year as planned by ISRO.

Rajarajan said a unique feature of ISRO is that it sets targets for itself every year and this attitude motivates the people.

He emphasised the importance of MSMEs on playing an active and innovative role in the country’s manufacturing sector.

Chandra Sekhar, Managing Partner, Ardee Engineering Company, said the MLP project has been a source of immense motivation for the entire Ardee team and working with ISRO, the nation’s pride, has been one of the most humbling experiences.

Ardee Engineering Company has provided pioneering electromechanical, civil and structural solutions for ports, power, steel, cement, process plants, warehousing and other sectors.