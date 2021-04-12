Around 1.63 lakh people get Covid-19 vaccine shot in TN

Tamil Nadu on Monday saw the highest single day Covid-19 vaccination inoculation of 1.63 lakhs (47,205 on Sunday), on a day when the Coronavirus infection rose by 6,711 in the State.

The previous highest number of inoculation done was on March 22 when 1.52 lakh persons were given the shots, according to State Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, with the addition of 6,711cases, the total number of infection reached 9.40 lakhs. However, after 2,399 persons were discharged, the number of active cases was 46,308.

There were 19 deaths registered and 82,982 samples tested.

Chennai reported the maximum number of cases with 2,105; followed by Chengalpattu (611); Coimbatore (604); and Tiruvallur (333), the data said.