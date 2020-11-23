AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate possibly the best bet for India: Anand Mahindra

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra hailed AstraZeneca’s announcement of successful interim trials for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate.
Mahindra in a tweet said that the vaccine candidate from the company could be one of the best bets for India in combatting the pandemic.
Mahindra was quoting a tweet from Adar Poonawala, CEO and Owner, Serum Institute of India (SII) regarding the results of the trials of the vaccine, wrote, “Interestingly the more effective dosage will be more economical. And the easier storage & transportability of this vaccine makes it possibly the best bet for India. This is seriously good news. Let’s get this show on the road @adarpoonawalla.”
AstraZeneca on Monday announced that an interim analysis of the vaccine candidate's clinical trials in the United Kingdom and Brazil showed that it was highly effective in preventing the infection.
“One dosing regimen showed vaccine efficacy of 90 per cent when AZD1222 was given as a half dose, followed by a full dose at least one month apart, and another dosing regimen showed 62 per cent efficacy when given as two full doses at least one month apart. The combined analysis from both dosing regimens resulted in an average efficacy of 70 per cent,” the company said.
Poonawala in a tweet had said that he was “delighted” to know about the results. SII has a production and distribution alliance with the Astra-Zeneca-OxfordUniversity for this Covid-vaccine candidate.
“I am delighted to hear that, Covishield, a low-cost, logistically manageable & soon to be widely available, #COVID19 vaccine, will offer protection up to 90% in one type of dosage regime and 62% in the other dosage regime. Further details on this, will be provided this evening,” Poonawala had tweeted.
