Bajaj Allianz General Insurance launches cover for pet dogs

Now you can get a comprehensive insurance cover for your four-legged friend too. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance on Wednesday launched its pet insurance product called ‘Bajaj Allianz Pet Dog Insurance Policy’.

“This is India’s only retail comprehensive pet insurance offering for pet dogs. This policy provides comprehensive coverage to domesticated pet dogs of indigenous origin, pedigree, non-pedigree, cross-bred and also exotic breeds over the lifetime of the dogs from age three months to 10 years,” the insurer said in a statement.

The premium starts from ₹315 and a 5 per cent discount on premium is available in case the dog is RFID-tagged.

The insurer said that medical tests for pet dogs are not mandatory, even at higher ages. “It covers treatment of any injury, surgery or mortality resulting from any accident from the moment of policy issuance, without any waiting period,” it further said.

The mandatory coverage includes surgery and hospitalisation charges while optional covers for mortality benefit, terminal diseases, long term care, OPD, third party liability as well as theft and straying.