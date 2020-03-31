Bhaichung Bhutia offers his house to shelter migrants in Sikkim

Coronavirus sends aviation industry crashing
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
Former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia announced on Monday that he had offered his unfinished apartment to migrant workers in Lumsey, Tdong in Sikkim, to provide them with shelter amid the 21-day lockdown of India, The Quint reported.
Bhutia, in a video shared by the Quint, mentioned that how India is gripped with the crisis of migrant workers who have nowhere to go as the government has ordered the sealing of all State and national borders. He said that the migrant workers are the ones who have really suffered in this lockdown.
The 43-year-old player added, “Yesterday, we had thousands of them (migrant workers) lined up at the Sikkim border trying to cross. What I could see what a lot of them don’t have a place to stay. I saw that the friends of labourers working in my building had nowhere to go, so I told them to come and stay in the building. I’m sure there will be many more like them. So I offered my unfinished building.”
Bhutia, who is stuck in Siliguri and away from his family in Kolkata, was in transit when Prime Minister Modi announced of the lockdown last week.
He said: “I was returning from Kolkata and due to this lockdown, now I am here (Siliguri). So I am coordinating everything from here. The building can accommodate up to 100 people. It has five floors. Already 10 workers are staying there. We are providing them food. We have asked the local government to support us.”
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
This start-up manufactures beverages and snacks
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
If mandi boards surpass the agent network and support trade, farmers will stand to benefit immensely
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...