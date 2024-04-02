Bharat Biotech (BBIL) and Bilthoven Biologicals BV (BBio), the Netherlands-based wholly owned subsidiary of Serum Institute of India, have tied up to produce more oral polio vaccine (OPV).

BBIL will procure drug substances manufactured by BBio to produce oral polio vaccines for supply within India and globally.

The two companies will jointly obtain the regulatory approvals and licences.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, said, “We are delighted to join forces with Bharat Biotech to reinforce the global supply of polio vaccines. Our vision is to eradicate polio worldwide, taking a crucial step towards reducing the impact of this deadly disease on vulnerable populations.”

Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech, said, “Oral polio vaccines have been an integral part of the government of India’s Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) for several decades, with Bharat Biotech being one of the largest suppliers to immunisation programmes across the world. “

“This collaboration between BBIL and BBio exemplifies cooperation between vaccine companies, ensuring a secure supply of oral polio vaccines and fortifies the nation’s mission to eradicate polio,“ he added.